A Blessing by 365projectorgchristine
226 / 365

A Blessing

We are leaving for our trip to waco tx for the solar eclipse and internet will not be dependable so want To say Happy Easter

I will not be able to post photo's or comment on your beautiful photo's for a few weeks.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
61% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the layers of this wonderful landscape, beautifully captured.
March 30th, 2024  
