308 / 365
Rolling over our mountian
Each night we sit outside and watch the day become night. This sight was amazing to me as the clouds seem to be coming to take over our little valley.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1294
photos
109
followers
98
following
84% complete
1
1
1
Memories
NIKON D3400
19th March 2021 5:15pm
being thankful
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fascinating looking sky.
August 27th, 2024
