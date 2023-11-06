Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 9

Previous
Most beautiful of days
Hanbury Hall is soon passed and it reached by a footpath leading southeast from lock 17 (Astwood Bottom Lock). This National Trust property is a red brick house built in 1701 in the style of William & Mary and little has been altered. Soon you have reached the flight of 5 Astwood locks, there are 5 locks a bit further on at Stoke, where there is a well placed pub just after Bridge 48 , a good place to moor up before the 30 flight Tardebigge locks are reached tomorrow.
Cruising time to here is 4 ½ hours.
Diana ace
amazing captures and collage, I love the cow on the bridge!
November 5th, 2023  
