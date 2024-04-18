Sign up
219 / 365
And now we wait
My schedule on the left was an amazing guide for us.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
2024 solar eclipse travels
Diana
ace
Goodness what an amazing setup you had, it must have been such an exciting wait!
April 30th, 2024
