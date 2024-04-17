Sign up
Clear skies April 8th
We woke up to one of the most beautiful sunrises I can remember. Fingers still crossed but it looks like we found the perfect place for the eclipse. We spent the morning setting up and meeting our new eclipse friends.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Tags
2024 solar eclipse travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty tones in this.
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful, such a beautiful early morning scene.
April 29th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
You just know it's going to be a great day when they start out this beautiful!!
April 29th, 2024
