Clear skies April 8th by 365projectorgchristine
218 / 365

Clear skies April 8th

We woke up to one of the most beautiful sunrises I can remember. Fingers still crossed but it looks like we found the perfect place for the eclipse. We spent the morning setting up and meeting our new eclipse friends.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty tones in this.
April 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful, such a beautiful early morning scene.
April 29th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
You just know it's going to be a great day when they start out this beautiful!!
April 29th, 2024  
