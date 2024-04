Looking for clear skies

In the early morning of April 7th we did the only thing we knew to do -- take a chance and drive the eclipse path to find clear skies for April 8th. We drove another 9 hrs to Choctaw Campground in Arkansas which had two small camp spots available. It was slightly cloudy but weather forecasted sunshine and clear skies for the 8th so this was our place. We checked in and crossed our fingers.