clear skies by 365projectorgchristine
216 / 365

clear skies

April 6th only two days before the eclipse, we drove 1,496 miles to get here, now what to do?
Today was decision making day to stay or leave but where is good weather in the path of the eclipse?
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
A beautiful capture and scene, but what a disappointment it must have been.
April 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot but not good to hear about the eclipse. My one daughter lives in the total eclipse zone and they had clouds so she couldn't see it either but she did get to see the total darkness.
April 27th, 2024  
