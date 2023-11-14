Galápagos Cruising on the Santa Cruz - Day 1

We (my husband, my mother-in-law and myself) cruised the Galapagos for 5 wonderful day in 2012.

Baltra Island (Spanish: Isla Baltra) is a small island in the Galápagos Archipelago in Ecuador. It is a small flat island located near the center of the chain and includes Seymour Airport (GPS), originally established by the United States Air Force to help monitor and protect western access to the Panama Canal. Baltra is not part of the Galápagos National Park but some effort has been made to protect the local environment, including modernization of the airport and the reintroduction of the island's land iguanas.