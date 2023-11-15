Galápagos Cruising on the James Island - Day 2

Snorkeling in the Galapagos was an experience I'll never forget. This my husband and I swimming around with the shark it was incredible how peaceful the shark was with humans knowing they had nothing to fear from us.Our guide took these photosHistory:SANTIAGO ISLAND - JAMES BAYJames Bay on Santiago Island is a snorkeling site that you access from the shore instead of a dinghy. This fact alone makes it very different from other sites in Galapagos. While ashore you will notice that Santiago Island has a fair number of both California sea lions and fur sea lions, and if you are lucky, at James Bay you can spot both species while snorkeling. The black sandy beach slopes off into a rocky bottom where crowds of green sea turtles enjoy hiding and grazing by blending in with the rocks. However, these dark rocks move and will swim right up to you! Galapagos penguins are also common visitors here and at certain times of the year, large schools of spotted and golden rays can be seen gliding by.