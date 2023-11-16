Galápagos Cruising on the James Island

All these Galapagos photos were in 2012 taken with film and before I knew anything about photography and 2 years ago I scanned them into my computer. I am not trying to restore them.

History:

Santiago Island is one of the Galápagos Islands. The island, which consists of two overlapping volcanoes, has an area of 585 square kilometers (226 sq mi) and a maximum altitude of 907 meters (2,976 ft), atop the northwestern shield volcano. The volcano in the island's southeast erupted along a linear fissure and is much lower. The oldest lava flows on the island date back to 750,000 years ago. The original Spanish name was San Marcos Island (Isla or Ysla San Marcos), honoring Saint Mark the Evangelist. In 1892, as part of Ecuador's celebration of the quadricentennial of Columbus's first voyage, it was renamed Salvador or San Salvador Island (Isla San Salvador) after the first island Columbus reached. Isabela and Fernandina were similarly renamed for the third and fourth islands. The present name Santiago ([sanˈtjaɣo]) is the Spanish name of Saint James and a major center of pilgrimage in northern Spain.

In English, the island has also been known as Duke of York's Island, King James's Island, and James Island, all in honor of King James II of England. The name was originally bestowed by the pirate William Ambrosia Cowley in 1684 and altered in 1685 after James's coronation. Cowley had similarly named Floreana Island King Charles's Island after Charles II.