THE LARGEST STATUE IN ROME… IS A HORSE!

The enormous bronze of Victor Emmanuel II (Enrico Chiaradia) stands 40 feet

above its pedestal in front of the monument. It is the largest statue in Rome. The 13 foot sword weighs 700 pounds, the trappings of the horse weigh 4000 pounds.

Pistol holders are over six feet tall. The head and helmet weighs more than two tons.

The horse and figure had to be cast in 13 pieces. It is so large that when the casting was completed, a celebratory dinner was held in the horse’s stomach.