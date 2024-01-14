Previous
Haystack Rock- Cannon Beach by 365projectorgchristine
Haystack Rock- Cannon Beach

Geology

"The Needles" which are adjacent to Haystack Rock
Measuring 235 feet (72 m) tall, Haystack Rock is composed of basalt and was formed by lava flows emanating from the Blue Mountains and Columbia basin about 15-16 million years ago. The lava flows created many of the Oregon coast's natural features, including Tillamook Head, Arch Cape, and Saddle Mountain. Haystack Rock was once joined to the coastline but years of erosion have since separated the monolith from the coast. Three smaller, adjacent rock formations to the south of Haystack Rock are collectively called "The Needles".
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana
Such a wonderful capture and great foreground textures. Nature is quite amazing.
January 14th, 2024  
gloria jones
Love the sense of scale in this neat shot
January 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful capture.
January 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
January 14th, 2024  
Lisa Brown
very nice
January 14th, 2024  
