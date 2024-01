Traveling on-Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach is a small coastal city in northwest Oregon. It’s known for its long, sandy shore. Standing tall in the ocean, Haystack Rock is a seasonal haven for tufted puffins. On a headland to the north, trails in Ecola State Park offer sweeping views of the ocean, coves and a lighthouse. South is Arcadia Beach, with tide pools and a picnic area. Nearby Hug Point has sea caves.