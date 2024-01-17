Oregon Coast

Otter Rock Marine Reserve is currently the smallest marine reserve along the Oregon coast. It is approximately 1.2 square miles located from Otter Rock down to Beverly State Beach. Near the north end of the reserve, where the town of Otter Rock is located, are tide pools. Monitoring began in 2010 and harvest restrictions were put in place in 2012. A variety of seaweed, mussels, sea stars, fish, seals, sea anemones, octopuses, and chitons live here. Currently, scientists from Oregon State University, the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans (PISCO), and UC Santa Cruz conduct studies and survey juvenile fish settlement in the area.