Previous
Oregon Coast by 365projectorgchristine
154 / 365

Oregon Coast

Otter Rock Marine Reserve is currently the smallest marine reserve along the Oregon coast. It is approximately 1.2 square miles located from Otter Rock down to Beverly State Beach. Near the north end of the reserve, where the town of Otter Rock is located, are tide pools. Monitoring began in 2010 and harvest restrictions were put in place in 2012. A variety of seaweed, mussels, sea stars, fish, seals, sea anemones, octopuses, and chitons live here. Currently, scientists from Oregon State University, the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans (PISCO), and UC Santa Cruz conduct studies and survey juvenile fish settlement in the area.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous view
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise