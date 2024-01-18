Sign up
155 / 365
The protector
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
26th August 2017 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
oregon travels
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous place and great title
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful seascape with the rocky shores- love the little lighthouse on the hill above - great title ! fav
January 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Beryl said, beautiful capture and scene.
January 18th, 2024
