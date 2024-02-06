Previous
Rt 66-Cadillac Ranch by 365projectorgchristine
170 / 365

Rt 66-Cadillac Ranch

The top photo is from the Web-site
The bottom photo I photographed and is in current times.
Cadillac Ranch is a public art installation and sculpture in Amarillo, Texas, US. It was created in 1974 by Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez and Doug Michels, who were a part of the art group Ant Farm.
The installation consists of ten Cadillacs (1949–1963) buried nose-first in the ground. Installed in 1974, the cars were either older running, used or junk cars – together spanning the successive generations of the car line – and the defining evolution of their tailfins. The cars are inclined at the same angle as the pyramids of Giza.
Photo Details

