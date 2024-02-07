Previous
Rt 66 Midpoint Cafe by 365projectorgchristine
171 / 365

Rt 66 Midpoint Cafe

The café, built in 1928 and expanded in 1947, operated 24 hours a day during Route 66's heyday and is the oldest continuously operating Route 66 café between Amarillo, Texas and Tucumcari, New Mexico. The Midpoint Café, a restaurant, souvenir and antique shop on US Route 66 in Adrian, Texas, bills itself as geographically the midway point between Los Angeles and Chicago on historic Route 66. Signage in Adrian proudly declares a 1139-mile distance to each original US 66 endpoint; the café's slogan is "when you're here, you're halfway there".
