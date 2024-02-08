Sign up
172 / 365
Still on Rt 66-a side stop
"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides"
David Viscott
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
172
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th February 2018 1:04pm
rt 66 travels
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , what a gorgeous shot - you were going nowhere fast with that vehicle with no wheels !
February 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely a story there.
February 8th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stranded on Rt 66, there are worse places to have to spend a little extra time! :) Love your framing!
February 8th, 2024
