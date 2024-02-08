Previous
Still on Rt 66-a side stop by 365projectorgchristine
172 / 365

Still on Rt 66-a side stop

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides"
David Viscott
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , what a gorgeous shot - you were going nowhere fast with that vehicle with no wheels !
February 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Definitely a story there.
February 8th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Stranded on Rt 66, there are worse places to have to spend a little extra time! :) Love your framing!
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise