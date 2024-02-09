Previous
Rt 66-Petrified Forest National Park by 365projectorgchristine
173 / 365

Rt 66-Petrified Forest National Park

Petrified Forest National Park is an American national park in Navajo and Apache counties in northeastern Arizona. Named for its large deposits of petrified wood, the park covers about 346 square miles (900 square kilometers), encompassing semi-desert shrub steppe as well as highly eroded and colorful badlands. The park's headquarters is about 26 miles (42 km) east of Holbrook along Interstate 40 (I-40), which parallels the BNSF Railway's Southern Transcon, the Puerco River, and historic U.S. Route 66, all crossing the park roughly east–west. The site, the northern part of which extends into the Painted Desert, was declared a national monument in 1906 and a national park in 1962. The park received 644,922 recreational visitors in 2018.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Diana ace
Fabulous collage of something so very new to me. I have never heard of it before. Why is it called petrified wood Christine?
February 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking collage. It looks like a great place to visit.
February 9th, 2024  
