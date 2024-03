St Paul's Cathedral

Why is St Paul's cathedral in London famous?

St Paul's Cathedral - Wikipedia

The cathedral is one of the most famous and recognisable sights of London. Its dome, surrounded by the spires of Wren's City churches, has dominated the skyline for over 300 years. At 365 ft (111 m) high, it was the tallest building in London from 1710 to 1963. The dome is still one of the highest in the world.