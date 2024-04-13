Sign up
Previous
214 / 365
"Starry nights quiet the soul"
Dark clear skies at Hords creek lake campground gave me a chance to practice
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1042
photos
95
followers
93
following
58% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th April 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2024 solar eclipse travels
Andy Oz
ace
The gradient from blue to black looks amazing, and that blue is beautiful.
Was that just the lingering light from the day, over the horizon?
April 25th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
April 25th, 2024
Was that just the lingering light from the day, over the horizon?