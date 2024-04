A special treat

Hords creek lake campground

Congress authorized the construction of the Hords Creek Dam and Lake project in the Flood Control Acts of 1941 and 1944. It was a cooperative project between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Coleman, which contributed over $105,000 toward the water supply features of the project.

Construction of the project was started in February 1947, and was completed in June 1948.