What a beauty
245 / 365

What a beauty

Although the grey crowned crane remains common over some of its range, it faces threats to its habitat due to drainage, overgrazing, and pesticide pollution. Their global population is estimated to be between 58,000 and 77,000 individuals.
3rd July 2024

Christine Sztukow...

