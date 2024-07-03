Sign up
245 / 365
What a beauty
Although the grey crowned crane remains common over some of its range, it faces threats to its habitat due to drainage, overgrazing, and pesticide pollution. Their global population is estimated to be between 58,000 and 77,000 individuals.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1162
photos
98
followers
96
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th June 2024 11:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
safari travels
