Previous
Next
Finding the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
274 / 365

Finding the Sun

An overcast day today, but the sun did appear, slightly, for a short time. Warmer temperatures, though, so all is good.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Soon it will become Spring !! Love the branches in silhouette against the gloomy sky , the sun is really struggling here !
March 18th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful capture of the sun hidding in the trees silhouettes. Fav
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise