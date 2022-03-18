Sign up
274 / 365
Finding the Sun
An overcast day today, but the sun did appear, slightly, for a short time. Warmer temperatures, though, so all is good.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
spring
,
silhouettes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Soon it will become Spring !! Love the branches in silhouette against the gloomy sky , the sun is really struggling here !
March 18th, 2022
Pyrrhula
A beautiful capture of the sun hidding in the trees silhouettes. Fav
March 18th, 2022
