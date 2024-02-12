Sign up
Previous
Photo 970
Just a Glimpse
A male house finch getting a good feed of crab apples today and giving me a glimpse of the red on his head and chest. That was about it before he flew off.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
970
photos
64
followers
27
following
265% complete
View this month »
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th February 2024 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
house finch
Lesley
ace
Ooh very well spotted and captured
February 12th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Such a pleasing photo. Blue sky ,great colours and the finch is giving you a models pose! Fav all round
February 12th, 2024
