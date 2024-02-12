Previous
Just a Glimpse by 365projectorgheatherb
Just a Glimpse

A male house finch getting a good feed of crab apples today and giving me a glimpse of the red on his head and chest. That was about it before he flew off.
12th February 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
Lesley ace
Ooh very well spotted and captured
February 12th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Such a pleasing photo. Blue sky ,great colours and the finch is giving you a models pose! Fav all round
February 12th, 2024  
