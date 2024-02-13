Previous
One Day Early by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 971

One Day Early

One day early for Valentine's Day, but when a male Northern Cardinal presents himself, who can say no!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fab-u-lous !!! Well spotted and you have grabbed the opportunity with both hands !! What a super bright red bird and he stands out so well amongst the pale grey branches ! Fab and a fav
February 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
February 13th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture and such a beautiful bird to see sitting there posing just for you.
February 13th, 2024  
