Previous
Photo 971
One Day Early
One day early for Valentine's Day, but when a male Northern Cardinal presents himself, who can say no!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
2
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th February 2024 5:37am
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab-u-lous !!! Well spotted and you have grabbed the opportunity with both hands !! What a super bright red bird and he stands out so well amongst the pale grey branches ! Fab and a fav
February 13th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
February 13th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture and such a beautiful bird to see sitting there posing just for you.
February 13th, 2024
