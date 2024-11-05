Previous
Hybrid Seasons by 365projectorgheatherb
Hybrid Seasons

The flowers say autumn, but the temperature says summer: 27C with the humidity, with more of the same tomorrow!
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city ace
Great capture. I could go for those temperatures
November 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
@bkbinthecity Hi Brian. It's kind of weird, actually. The humidity is pretty yucky, and the temperatures don't match the light we are now getting. But, yes, I see you have already had some snow, so I'm sure warmer temperatures would be nice.
November 6th, 2024  
