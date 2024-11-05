Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
Hybrid Seasons
The flowers say autumn, but the temperature says summer: 27C with the humidity, with more of the same tomorrow!
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1237
photos
61
followers
27
following
338% complete
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th November 2024 5:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
bird
,
autumn
,
hydrangea
,
sparrow
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture. I could go for those temperatures
November 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi Brian. It's kind of weird, actually. The humidity is pretty yucky, and the temperatures don't match the light we are now getting. But, yes, I see you have already had some snow, so I'm sure warmer temperatures would be nice.
November 6th, 2024
