Previous
Photo 1235
A Favorite Spot
This bench by the sugar maple still remains a favorite spot for people, even as the leaves drop and the days become darker earlier. (Time change this weekend too!)
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1235
photos
61
followers
27
following
338% complete
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd November 2024 5:17am
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
maple
,
candid
amyK
ace
Makes a great scene
November 4th, 2024
