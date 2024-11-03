Previous
A Favorite Spot by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1235

A Favorite Spot

This bench by the sugar maple still remains a favorite spot for people, even as the leaves drop and the days become darker earlier. (Time change this weekend too!)
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
amyK ace
Makes a great scene
November 4th, 2024  
