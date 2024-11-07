Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1239
Catch the Light
I love how the leaves of the Japanese maple catch the light (and still so many of them still on the tree)
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1239
photos
61
followers
27
following
339% complete
View this month »
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th November 2024 5:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and a delightful bokeh in the background !
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close