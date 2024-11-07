Previous
Catch the Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Catch the Light

I love how the leaves of the Japanese maple catch the light (and still so many of them still on the tree)
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and a delightful bokeh in the background !
November 7th, 2024  
