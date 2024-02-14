Sign up
Previous
Photo 972
A Happy Day
These two made me smile. I love the bouquet of flowers in his pack! Happy Valentine's Day, everyone!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
972
photos
64
followers
27
following
266% complete
View this month »
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th February 2024 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
candid
,
valentine's day
,
queen's park
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 14th, 2024
