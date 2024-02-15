Previous
Here We Go! by 365projectorgheatherb
Here We Go!

We've had an unusually warm winter with very little snow, but in case we thought it was spring, here we go!
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yikes, just when you think it's safe ....
February 15th, 2024  
KV ace
That snow is really coming down!
February 15th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Oh golly Heather that is proper snow. Stay warm
February 15th, 2024  
