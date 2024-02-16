Previous
Bundle Up!
Bundle Up!

What a difference a day makes! A classic winter day with all the gear to go with it for all creatures out and about.
16th February 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Good for them to manage a walk anyway. I’m glad the paws are protected. Nice capture of the quiet scene.
February 17th, 2024  
