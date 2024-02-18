Sign up
Previous
Photo 976
Colour, Once More
Colour today with the leaves of a purple bergenia (elephant's ears) while the snow hangs around on a cold and blustery day. (BoB)
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
976
photos
64
followers
27
following
267% complete
View this month »
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th February 2024 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
textures
,
elephant's ears
,
purple bergenia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see colour in your wintery days, Lovely colour tones and textures as the snow site on the leathery leaves !
February 18th, 2024
