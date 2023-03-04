Previous
Walter the dude by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 696

Walter the dude

He isn't mine, I walk him for his owner. He's a typical faithful Labrador happy to please but with a naughty streak thrown in
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
