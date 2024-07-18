Previous
Summer fields by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1198

Summer fields

A just right sorted of day. Not too hot, sun's out butterflies are busy.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
328% complete

