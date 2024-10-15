Previous
Autumn changes by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1287

Autumn changes

My snake bark maple has enough leaves left to show some colour
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful colours and dof.
October 15th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautiful autumn colour - fav!

Ian
October 15th, 2024  
