Fallen leaves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Fallen leaves

It's going to be a short Autumn, leaves are dropping as soon as they turn
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Jo Worboys

Fisher Family
I think you are right Jo - quite a lot of leaves are falling before the colours have really turned. I like this shot!

Ian
October 17th, 2024  
