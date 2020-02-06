Previous
Next
River Crossing B&W by 4rky
Photo 564

River Crossing B&W

6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

4rky

ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Again, both are great, but this time I do like how the textures and lines/form really come through in the b&w version.
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise