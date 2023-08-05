Previous
Elvis by 4rky
Photo 538

Elvis

Loved all the donkeys at the Donkey Sanctuary but Elvis was probably my favourite - we spent some time bonding and he was happy to pose
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Mags ace
Aww! He's a beaut!
August 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely looking boy.
August 19th, 2023  
