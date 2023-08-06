Previous
The Christmas Imaginarium by 4rky
The Christmas Imaginarium

So many shops on high streets closing down so strange to find a shop dedicated to Christmas in the middle of summer - maybe they do a roaring trade online
4rky

@4rky
Diana ace
Amazing find and capture! We have something here in Stellenbosch called Christmas in July, I have never been interested in the middle of winter ;-)
August 20th, 2023  
