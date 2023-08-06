Sign up
Photo 539
The Christmas Imaginarium
So many shops on high streets closing down so strange to find a shop dedicated to Christmas in the middle of summer - maybe they do a roaring trade online
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
17th July 2023 5:59pm
shop
ventnor
iow
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture! We have something here in Stellenbosch called Christmas in July, I have never been interested in the middle of winter ;-)
August 20th, 2023
