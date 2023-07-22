Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
The things you do , this is for song challenge
Smoke gets in your eyes
Written by Otto Harbach and Jerome Kern 1933
First sung by Tamara Drasin.
Since then has been sung by many ,
The Platters ,Nat King Cole ,Clifford Brown and Irene Dunne to name a few
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
4
2
Tags
song
,
title-98
katy
ace
Now THAT is suffering for your art! So clever ! I bet it wins FAV
July 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Quite a bit of smoke coming your way. Good photo for the challenge.
July 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oooo- that looks uncomfortable!! Good on you for taking it on the chin for 365!
July 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Nice of you to say Katy yes it really made my eyes pour lol
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy yes hubby having a burn up
@olivetreeann
Hi Ann yes it was but losing mojo a bit currently
July 22nd, 2023
