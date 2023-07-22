Previous
The things you do , this is for song challenge by Dawn
Photo 1289

The things you do , this is for song challenge

Smoke gets in your eyes
Written by Otto Harbach and Jerome Kern 1933
First sung by Tamara Drasin.
Since then has been sung by many ,
The Platters ,Nat King Cole ,Clifford Brown and Irene Dunne to name a few
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Now THAT is suffering for your art! So clever ! I bet it wins FAV
July 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Quite a bit of smoke coming your way. Good photo for the challenge.
July 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oooo- that looks uncomfortable!! Good on you for taking it on the chin for 365!
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Nice of you to say Katy yes it really made my eyes pour lol

@randystreat Thanks Kathy yes hubby having a burn up

@olivetreeann Hi Ann yes it was but losing mojo a bit currently
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise