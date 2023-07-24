Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1291
On the road to Whangārei another hospital appt pre admit , removal of a parathyroids it’s getting closer
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2279
photos
149
followers
144
following
353% complete
View this month »
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
24th July 2023 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Nice scenes of the road kind of capture!
July 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scenery, rest and take care of yourself
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close