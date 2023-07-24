Previous
On the road to Whangārei another hospital appt pre admit , removal of a parathyroids it’s getting closer by Dawn
Photo 1291

On the road to Whangārei another hospital appt pre admit , removal of a parathyroids it’s getting closer

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful! Nice scenes of the road kind of capture!
July 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful scenery, rest and take care of yourself
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise