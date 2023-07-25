Previous
Asleep in the sun by Dawn
Photo 1292

Asleep in the sun

25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
353% complete

katy ace
total relaxation in this cute shot of Meg?!
July 25th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Sound asleep 💤
July 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
As sweet as a sleeping baby
July 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! So sweet!
July 25th, 2023  
KWind ace
Someone is looking pretty comfortable1
July 25th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Sweet capture! She must have had a very busy day!
July 25th, 2023  
