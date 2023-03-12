Previous
Looking down stairs going down in Salt mine ,as requested by Jane Pittenger by Dawn
Looking down stairs going down in Salt mine ,as requested by Jane Pittenger

12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy ace
I noticed this in your collage, and was wondering if that was the stairs to the Salt mine. That must’ve been quite a trek!
March 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn y
Hello there Katy , yes over 300 steps before we reached the first level
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool POV!
March 11th, 2023  
