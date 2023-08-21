Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Spotted this as birds feeding of it .
Stargazer fish ,has eyes on top of head it’s mouth is upward facing they use electric shock to stun their prey ,and there is approximately 51 species , growth range 18 to 90 cm .
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
8
2
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
1315
356
1316
1317
1318
357
1319
23
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Unusual
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
16th August 2023 5:01pm
katy
ace
interesting info and photo Dawn
August 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture nicely done
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags and for fav
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine and for fav
August 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
wow!
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@annied
Thanks Annie
August 21st, 2023
eDorre
ace
Neat shot and thanks for the info too
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@edorreandresen
Thanks eDorre and you are welcome
August 21st, 2023
