Spotted this as birds feeding of it . by Dawn
Spotted this as birds feeding of it .

Stargazer fish ,has eyes on top of head it’s mouth is upward facing they use electric shock to stun their prey ,and there is approximately 51 species , growth range 18 to 90 cm .
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy ace
interesting info and photo Dawn
August 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
August 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture nicely done
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy

@marlboromaam Thanks Mags and for fav

@365projectorgchristine Thanks Christine and for fav
August 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
wow!
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@annied Thanks Annie
August 21st, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat shot and thanks for the info too
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@edorreandresen Thanks eDorre and you are welcome
August 21st, 2023  
