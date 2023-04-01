Previous
Next
Our home by Dawn
17 / 365

Our home

Thanking all my 365 friends in supporting my pic of the Moeraki Boulders reaching TT so much appreciated.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
What a lovely home, looks like you have loads of room!
March 31st, 2023  
katy ace
Your home looks lovely. It looks like a nice peaceful area.
March 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely looking home and a beautiful location!
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@craftymeg Thanking you Margaret yes this is the front area. .
@grammyn Thanking you Katy yes it is peaceful as we live in a rural area.
@beryl Thanking you Beryl we have a large area down the back too
March 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Your home looks lovely.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise