Previous
Next
These photos were taken from the TV the show called Blow up , it’s a game show where the contestants make these creations with balloons , the contestants weave balloons and their creations were amazing by Dawn
302 / 365

These photos were taken from the TV the show called Blow up , it’s a game show where the contestants make these creations with balloons , the contestants weave balloons and their creations were amazing

They call this Balloon twisting
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Never seen this particular show. But you’ve done a very nice collage.
April 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
April 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such an interesting looking collage. Sounds like a fun show.
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise