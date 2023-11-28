Previous
A lone gull , I like how the rising sun is caught on the sand by Dawn
A lone gull , I like how the rising sun is caught on the sand

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Bucktree
Beautiful sun reflections on the rippling sand.
November 27th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful light on the sand.
November 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Very nice light.
November 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Brilliant lone bird shape
November 27th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Beautiful.
November 27th, 2023  
Heather
This is really beautiful, Dawn! I love the ripples of the sand gleaming in the sun and the sun reflections themselves! And bonus: the gull in silhouette! Big fav!
November 27th, 2023  
