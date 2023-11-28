Sign up
Photo 421
Photo 421
A lone gull , I like how the rising sun is caught on the sand
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Dawn
Tags
phone-vember
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful sun reflections on the rippling sand.
November 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful light on the sand.
November 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice light.
November 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant lone bird shape
November 27th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
November 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
This is really beautiful, Dawn! I love the ripples of the sand gleaming in the sun and the sun reflections themselves! And bonus: the gull in silhouette! Big fav!
November 27th, 2023
