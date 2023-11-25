Previous
A beach find by Dawn
Photo 418

A beach find

25th November 2023

Dawn

@Dawn
Mags
Gorgeous! I hope you kept it. =)
November 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Very cool!
November 24th, 2023  
Dawn
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags also for fav , yes absolutely

@radiogirl Thanking you Islandgirl also for fav
November 24th, 2023  
Dianne
I love the way the light is hitting it.
November 24th, 2023  
Babs
What a beautiful find.
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Catching the light nicely and casting a great shadow.
November 24th, 2023  
Dorothy
So beautiful. It looks like crystal quartz growing on a seashell?
November 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Cool!
November 24th, 2023  
Kathy
i agree with Dorothy ( @illinilass)
November 24th, 2023  
