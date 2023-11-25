Sign up
Photo 418
Photo 418
A beach find
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
9
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2490
photos
166
followers
123
following
114% complete
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
415
1412
416
1413
1414
417
1415
418
Tags
phone-vember
Mags
ace
Gorgeous! I hope you kept it. =)
November 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
November 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags also for fav , yes absolutely
@radiogirl
Thanking you Islandgirl also for fav
November 24th, 2023
Dianne
I love the way the light is hitting it.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful find.
November 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely and casting a great shadow.
November 24th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful. It looks like crystal quartz growing on a seashell?
November 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
November 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
i agree with Dorothy (
@illinilass
)
November 24th, 2023
@radiogirl Thanking you Islandgirl also for fav