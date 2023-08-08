Previous
On the road to Te Ngaere Bay by Dawn
354 / 365

On the road to Te Ngaere Bay

8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love the presentation
August 8th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful b&w capture and creative framing.
August 8th, 2023  
katy ace
What a creative way to show this! B&W is a terrific choice for it also
August 8th, 2023  
